Funeral takes place for young man killed in Bundoran crash

The funeral of Conall McAleer (20), who died in a car crash in Bundoran, Co Donegal, on Sunday morning has taken place.

Hundreds of mourners attended the service at St Joseph’s Church Ederney, Co Fermanagh, on Wednesday.

The young man from Boa Island, Co Fermanagh, died in a car crash that also killed his friend Shiva Blue Devine.

A third young woman, Rachel Elliott, from Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

A family photograph, a pair of wellies and a piece of electrical equipment were among the gifts brought to the altar as symbols of his life.

Canon Joseph Mullin said it was a “deeply tragic day for Conall and his family”.

“Conall was full of hope and joy about life but has left behind him a treasury of love,” he said.

Canon Mullin said that memories are very comforting at this time and also prayed for Shiva Devine who was buried in Ballintra on Tuesday and the three other young people who were still in hospital, that they might recover their health.

“It was great to hear that he had been on a family holiday in Spain for two weeks and 20-year-olds don’t normally do that but I am sure there was much laughter, mischief and joy.”

Pupils from St Michael’s, Mount Lourdes; St Fanchea’s College, Enniskillen and St Joseph’s GAC Ederney formed guards of honour as he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.