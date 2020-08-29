Man and woman killed in separate crashes in Kerry and Dublin

Two people died in separate road crashes in Dublin and Co Kerry on Saturday.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured on the Ring of Kerry when his bike collided with a car between Waterville and Caherdaniel shortly after 3pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

Garda forensic investigators are examining the scene and diversions are in place.

Earlier on Saturday, a pedestrian died in Phibsborough after being involved in an incident with a lorry and a car. The crash occurred at about 1pm on the Phibsborough Road. The woman, whose age is unconfirmed at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the lorry and car were uninjured. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to either incident to come forward and contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.