Man and woman in their 20s die in road traffic collision

A man and a woman in their 20s have died in a road traffic collision in the Ballymena area of Co Antrim, the PSNI has confirmed.

The two-vehicle collision on the Duneany Road in Glarryford was reported to police shortly after 2pm on Wednesday. It involved a yellow Citroen and white Honda.

“Officers along with other emergency services attended and sadly the female driver and male passenger of the Citroen were pronounced dead at the scene,” said PSNI Inspector Marty Mullan.

The female driver of the Honda was taken to hospital.

Insp Mullan said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Duneany Road (on Wednesday) afternoon, prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation, to get in touch with us.

The Duneany Road remained closed on Wednesday evening