Man (80s) hospitalised after being hit by car in Co Mayo

A man in his late 80s has been hospitalised after being struck by a car in Co Mayo.

The pedestrian was struck at about 6.45pm on Saturday evening on the old N5 about 2km from Charlestown and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo.

The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries. The scene has been preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site. Traffic diversions are expected to be in place overnight. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.