Man (75) dies after being hit by van in Co Cork

A 75-year-old man has died after being hit by a van in Douglas, Co Cork.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after the traffic collision at the car park of a sports complex in a Cork city suburb on Saturday afternoon.

The man was walking across the car park of the College Corinthians car park in Donnybrook on the southside of the city when he was hit by a van at around 3.30pm.

It is understood the driver of the van had just dropped his son off to play a match with College Corinthians and was reversing the van when he hit the pedestrian.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics worked on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Gardai have not released the name of the pensioner as all next of kin have yet to be notified but it is understood that he is from the general Douglas area on the southside of Cork city.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 40s, was uninjured in the incident but was badly shaken and traumatised by what happened and was treated at the scene for shock by paramedics.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the fatal collision and a Garda forensic crash investigator began an examination of the scene to try and establish the precise details of how the collision happened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any camera footage, including dash-cam to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.

Saturday’s incident is the second fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Cork in four days and follows the death of an elderly man while crossing the main Cork-Limerick Road in Charleville on Wednesday.

Father of four Eddie Goggin (83) from Beech Avenue, Brindle Hill in Charleville, was crossing Main Street in the town just before 11am on Wednesday when he was struck by a truck.

Mr Goggin was crossing through the traffic which was stopped and less than 20 yards from a pedestrian crossing when the traffic began to move off and he was fatally injured.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics and personnel from Charleville Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene and worked to save Mr Goggin but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old man from the northside of Cork city was not injured in the collision but was badly shaken and was treated at the scene by paramedics for shock.

Gardai from Charleville began harvesting CCTV footage from business premises in the centre of town and examining the footage to see if any of their cameras captured the incident.

And they have also appealed to any witnesses including motorists on Main Street who might have dash cam footage to contact them at Charleville Garda Station on 063-21770.