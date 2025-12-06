President pays tribute to homeless at Áras Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Catherine Connolly with members of the Dublin Youth Choir and other guests at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin, her first as President. Photograph: Alan Betson

President Catherine Connolly remembered the homeless, “for whom this season may be challenging”, as she switched on the Christmas tree lights at Áras an Uachtaráin on Saturday evening.

Children and their families from around the country gathered at the Áras to witness the first Christmas tree lighting hosted by Ms Connolly and her husband, Brian McEnery.

In her speech, the President said “one of the most beautiful things about Christmas” is it offers a valuable opportunity “to enjoy the simple gift of togetherness”.

The holiday is a time of reflection, “to realise how lucky we are to be surrounded by so many people who love us and care about us”, she said.

“It reminds us how precious these moments are that we have with one another.”

The season may be a challenging one “for those who are missing loved ones, those who are struggling or without a home”, she said, asking guests to hold these people in their thoughts.

“While we wait for Christmas, we mark the winter solstice and we will pass the darkest point of the year, a reminder written into nature itself that from this moment forward brighter, longer days are ahead,” she said.

President Catherine Connolly, with her husband, Brian McEnery, switches on the Christmas tree lights at Áras an Uachtaráin. Photograph: Alan Betson

A gingerbread Áras an Uachtaráin at the presidential residence. Photograph: Alan Betson

She talked of gardaí, emergency services and medical staff who would be “working tirelessly throughout the festive season to ensure our safety and wellbeing”.

Ms Connolly welcomed about 140 people to the Áras for the annual Christmas tree lighting tradition. Families gathered for photos with the presidential couple. The guest list included a group of children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and others who had written to the President.

Among them was Angie Benhaffaf, from Co Cork, and her twin sons Hassan and Hussein. Ms Benhaffaf was recently named Lidl Family Carer of the Year by Family Carers Ireland.

The twins, who have just celebrated their 16th birthday, have faced lifelong medical challenges after they were born conjoined in 2009, sharing every organ except their hearts and one leg each.

The Áras was aglow with warm lighting and decked out in festive decorations, including a gingerbread model of the Phoenix Park residence itself.

The President sat cross-legged on the floor among dozens of children armed with balloon animals and candy canes to watch a performance of carol singing by Dublin Youth Choir.

To wrap up the occasion, everyone gathered outside for a countdown in Irish before the President pressed the button to illuminate the tree.

She joined a group including the choir, Santa and Mrs Claus who were gathered around the tree for a lively rendition of Jingle Bells.