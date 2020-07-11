Man (60s) killed as other driver ‘leaves scene’ of two-car crash

A man in his 60s died in a two-car collision on the N7 outside Nenagh, Co Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí at Nenagh are investigating the incident which occurred at approximately 12.50pm at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher.

The driver of one of the cars involved failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The front seat passenger and only other occupant of this vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Forensic collision investigators were at the scene and the road remained closed on Saturday evening, with local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12.30pm and 1.15pm, to make this footage available to the Garda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.