Met Éireann issues orange warning for Cork and Waterford ahead of weekend of heavy rain

There will also be some thundery spells and possible spot flooding on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Wet weather is in store for much of Ireland this weekend with Status Yellow warnings for rain in place for several coastal counties.

The worst conditions are forecast to hit Cork and Waterford on Saturday night, with an orange warning issued for both from 8pm until 5am on Sunday morning. Very difficult travel conditions and possible river flooding are expected to result.

Yellow warnings have been issued for Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 5pm on Saturday to 5am on Sunday; and for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford from 8pm on Saturday to 8am on Sunday. There is the possibility of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions in areas affected.

Gale warnings are in place for most of the coast.

The UK Met Office issued yellow warnings for rain in Antrim, Armagh and Down from midnight on Sunday.

The worst of Saturday’s conditions will be felt in Munster, Met Éireann predicted, with much of the country experiencing a dull and breezy day at first. The rain will spread north-eastward across the country through the day with gusty southeast winds. Thundery bursts are possible.

Sunday will see heavy and persistent rain in the north and east, clearing to leave sunshine and showers behind. Winds are expected to be strong but to ease to moderate as the rain passes.

Saturday will see highs of 12 to 15 degrees, while Sunday will be somewhat warmer, with highs of 14 to 17.

Lows overnight on Saturday are not expected to drop below 10 degrees, but will dip lower to 7 degrees on Sunday, with some patches of mist and fog.

The longer term outlook, into next week, appears unsettled.