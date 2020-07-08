Coronavirus: Eleven new cases and no further deaths reported in the Republic

There have been no further deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths from the virus is now 1,738 after validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) resulted in the denotification of four deaths.

Nphet however reported another 11 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the Republic to 25,542.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of seven confirmed cases. The figure of 25,542 confirmed cases reflects this.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said a key element of the response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste comes forward for testing.

“Please do not adopt a wait-and-see approach. Instead, isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay,” he said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets again on Thursday to continue its review of Ireland’s response to Covid-19.

Meanwhile no further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the North on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.

The total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland remains at 554.

Four people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, out of 808 people who were tested. The number of cases identified in the North since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 5,765.

More to follow ...