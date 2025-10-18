Attack victim Barry Daly remembered as a great dad and community hero at funeral

The remains of Barry Daly are carried from the church in Doneraile, Cork, flanked by a guard of honour from his colleagues at An Post. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The young son of a postman who died after an attack outside his home in Doneraile, Co Cork, last weekend told funeral mournerson Saturday that his father was “the best dad” who lived to make his children laugh.

Barry Daly (44) was pronounced dead outside his home in Rockview Terrace in the town in the early hours of last Sunday morning. Three people have been charged with the murder of the father of five.

Archie Daly, who made his Holy Communion earlier this year alongside his brother Jaxon, addressed those who gathered at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Doneraile.

The eight-year-old said his father was “a really fun person who always made me laugh”. He said his dad played football with them, brought them to the park and helped with homework.

“I will always love you, Daddy, and I will miss you forever,” he said.

Chief celebrant Fr Aidan Crowley said the late Mr Daly was a “colossus of a guy” who always took time to speak to people as he delivered post in nearby Mallow.

Fr Crowley said the deceased was a “gentle, courteous, polite, good-natured man” who always had a smile for all.

“In modern society, we seem to have less and less time. But Barry had plenty of time [for people] as he went around on his rounds talking and listening to people. For some people, Barry would be the only person they would see in the course of the day.”

He paid tribute to Mr Daly’s partner Katie for the “dignity she has shown” since the violent death of her loved one.

Fr Crowley said Mr Daly was “so proud” of his children. He also enjoyed his work.

“He loved going to work and he brought with him an incredible awareness of other people.”

Fr Crowley said it was important to remember Mr Daly for the way he lived his life, not the “manner of his death”. He added his partner Katie was “not interested in anger but interested in justice”.

“Justice is a virtue that he lived by. It was part of his make-up and who he was,” he said.

Barry Daly was found dead near his home in the village of Doneraile, Co Cork.

At the close of the mass, Fr Crowley said he was breaking with tradition by not asking God for eternal rest for Mr Daly.

“Be at peace, but don’t rest, because your life has been such an example to the community. We still need your example.”

His colleagues from An Post provided a guard of honour as the coffin was brought from the church to the Oldcourt cemetery in Doneraile for burial.

Mr Daly is survived by his partner Katie, his five children, his parents and siblings.

Alex Deady (20) of Glenview, Convent Road in Doneraile and a 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Mallow District Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Mr Daly. The 17-year-old was remanded in detention to Oberstown Detention Campus in Dublin while Mr Deady was remanded in custody.

A 16-year-old male, who also can’t be named, appeared before Midleton District Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Mr Daly. He was also remanded in detention to Oberstown.