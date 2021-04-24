Man (50s) dies in motorcycle collision in Cavan

A man in his 50s has died in a motorcycle crash in Corlough, Co Cavan.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision on the R202 involving a motorcycle at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

The road is closed for examination and investigation, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them. Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Ballyconnell on 049 952 5580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.