Male pedestrian (60s) dies after being hit by tractor in Co Clare

A man in his 60s has died after he was hit by a tractor on the L7006 at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, in Co Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the crash which occurred shortly after 10.15am on Saturday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transferred to University Hospital Limerickand a postmortem will take place in due course.

The coroner has been informed and an inquest is expected to take place at a later date. The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Road users with any camera footage who were travelling in the area between 10am and 10.15am on Saturday are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a young boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Co Donegal last night.

The child was walking in the village of Ramelton when he was struck on the R245 road to Letterkenny at about 6pm.

The emergency services rushed to the scene and the boy was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for immediate treatment.

The boy’s condition is not yet known.

There is a large volume of traffic in Co Donegal this weekend for the Donegal International Rally, which is taking place over three days from Friday to Sunday.

However, it is not understood that this incident was directly related to the rally event itself.