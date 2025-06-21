Politicians condemn attack on Belfast Islamic Centre while people prayed

A man has been arrested after a device was thrown into the Islamic Centre in Belfast on Friday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Politicians have condemned an attack on the Islamic Centre in Belfast that was carried out while people were praying on Friday evening.

A local MLA said a device was thrown into the building during evening prayer, forcing it to be evacuated.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he was “deeply concerned by the shameful attack”.

“Hatred of this sort has no place in Northern Ireland. If anyone has any information about this, please contact the PSNI,” he said.

READ MORE

Police said they attended a security alert on University Road in south Belfast on Friday night.

A number of cordons were put in place and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Alliance MLA for South Belfast Paula Bradshaw condemned the attack, which she said did “not reflect the diversity of south Belfast in 2025”.

“This attack was again designed to cause fear among people inside the centre, who were at prayer at the time.

“Nevertheless, I am thankful for the intervention of a nearby passer-by and for the work of the police. Those were much more reflective of the true spirit of Belfast, where most people rejoice in diversity.

“I would like to express my solidarity with all those who were evacuated and my thanks to all those who worked to ensure their safety.”

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said “no one should ever feel unsafe in their place of worship”.

“Acts like these, fuelled by hate, spread fear and division, and target people who have come to our communities to build a life and call this place home.

“It’s vital that all political leaders speak out and stand united against this disgusting behaviour.”

Green Party councillor Aine Groogan condemned the attack as a “cowardly and vicious act”.

“I am horrified to hear about the attack on the Islamic Centre during evening prayers,” she said.

“I want to pay tribute to the courageous passer-by who intervened and prevented what could have been a far more tragic outcome.

“It is terrifying to consider what might have happened and I sincerely hope that all those present are recovering from this traumatic ordeal.”

She added: “This attack is yet another reminder of the very real danger faced by our Islamic community. The recent rise in racist hate and violence on our streets is a shameful stain on our society.

“We must all take responsibility for actively challenging racism, misinformation and bigotry wherever it appears before someone is seriously hurt.

“I urge those politicians who continue to hide behind the notion of so-called ‘legitimate concerns’ around migration to reflect on the consequences of their words.

“Such narratives are as disingenuous as they are dangerous. They help foster a culture in which hate can thrive. Frankly, they should know better.” - PA