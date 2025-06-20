Lions v Argentina player ratings: Bundee Aki shows his strength, Fin Smith has a shaky start

Bundee Aki muscled over with three players to score a try in the first half. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Marcus Smith: Scrambled well for a kicked through ball at the end of the first half but wasn’t always solid under the high kicks. Caught out of position and didn’t read the threat when Santiago Cordero scored his second-half try. 5

Tommy Freeman: Kept busy coming in from the wing and hungry for work from the beginning. Some clever running lines too. Picked it up in the second half and showed what a real live wire he can be at this level. 7

Sione Tuipulotu: Showed his strength going forward for his disallowed try and was always a threat going forward in the carry. Some handling errors and scrappy offloads and an excellent try saving tackle at the end of the first half. 6

Bundee Aki: He was selected for his strength and ability to gain yards in traffic. His first half try was just that as he muscled over with three players around him. Gave way for Elliot Daly in the second half. 6

Duhan van der Merwe: He was a mixed bag in the first half, hitting rucks and a great one-handed pass to Tommy Freeman early on. Was an early threat but was turned over going forward for the Albornoz try before half-time. 5

Fin Smith: Shaky start with a few missed high balls but grew into a game that was frantic at times and also disconnected. A busy player but perhaps not as controlling and influential as he would have liked. 5

Alex Mitchell: Provided a good service after box kicking at the beginning which wasn’t always profitable. A super one-handed defensive pass to Freeman. Seemed rushed at times moving the ball forward. Replaced after half-time by Williams. 5

Alex Mitchell seemed rushed at times moving the ball forward. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ellis Genge: Crushed a few scrums in the first half where the Lions earned three penalties. Good energy too from the loose head prop who trucked some hard yards before giving way to Schoeman after an hour. 6

Luke Cowan-Dickie: Showed great strength for his disallowed try in the first half. Was very active around the park with a few missed lineout throws. Showed good energy while he was on before Ronan Kelleher replaced him early in the second half. 6

Finlay Bealham: Was solid in the scrums and involved around the pitch in a frantic first half. Showed himself to be valuable around the park and in the set piece. Will be pleased with his 59 minutes before Tadhg Furlong came in. 6

Maro Itoje: Quiet enough first half and himself and Cowan Dickie didn’t quite get the lineout timing early in the match. Controlled the lineout maul well for the Lions penalty try early in the second half. 5

Tadhg Beirne ran a great line for his try in the first half. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne: Never afraid of the grunt work and ran a great line for his try in the first half, taking the ball from a hard flat pass by replacement Tomos Williams. Great lineout take at the end but Lions just off their game to capitalise. 6

Tom Curry: One of the players that showed from the beginning taking up the ball and hitting back Argentina players. Took a few lineouts too. Turned up on the day but a disjointed overall performance negated some of his work. 7

Jac Morgan: Got involved in everything early in the game and won an important runover in the first half that could have been a try. Probably didn’t show as much as he is capable of in a frustrating first half. Replaced by Henry Pollo ck 49 minutes in. 6

Ben Earl: Took early carries and showed visibility throughout the first half. He was one of the more solid Lions performers, taking the ball on and curbing the errors that had frustrated Lions efforts. 7

Andy Farrell: Spoke about connections during the week and the difficulty of glueing a team together that had not much time to work out each other’s way of playing. That disconnect was on show, especially in a frustrating first half. 6

Replacements: Several players made an impact when they came on including Tomos Williams and Mack Hansen who took the ball on several times. Ultimately they didn’t get it over the line with plenty of late possession and territory. 6