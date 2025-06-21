Cannabis worth €2m seized during search of Ballyfermot business premises

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €2 million during the course of a search of a business premises in Ballyfermot in Dublin today.
The searches were carried out by gardaí from Ballyfermot Garda station, Clondalkin Community Engagement Area, and detective gardaí from Serious Crime South.
The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
Investigations are ongoing.
How the death of an ‘old boy from Ireland’ in London-Irish suburb sparked a misguided viral appeal
Annie McCarrick’s family in Long Island: ‘The gardaí did not investigate who we thought was guilty in the very beginning’
‘It’s a matter of time before her husband is worn down by her’: How the gossip website Tattle Life nearly broke me
If our Geraldine can thrive in Trump’s Washington, she might be a worthy winner of the race for the Áras
This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.