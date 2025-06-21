Cannabis worth €2m seized during search of Ballyfermot business premises

The searches were carried out by gardaí from Ballyfermot Garda station, Clondalkin community engagement area and detective gardaí from Serious Crime South. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €2 million during the course of a search of a business premises in Ballyfermot in Dublin today.

The searches were carried out by gardaí from Ballyfermot Garda station, Clondalkin Community Engagement Area, and detective gardaí from Serious Crime South.

The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle, and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.