Book of condolences for Henry Mount Charles opens at Slane Castle

The grounds of Slane Castle in Co Meath were opened to the public on Saturday to allow people celebrate the life of Lord Henry Mount Charles, who died earlier this week.

The 74-year-old, who is best known for staging rock concerts at his home in Slane, died at St James’s Hospital on Wednesday from cancer. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer more than a decade ago.

In a statement, his son Alex Conyngham, the Marquess Conyngham, expressed his gratitude for the “countless expressions of sympathy and shared memories”.

“Dad’s warmth, spirit and dedication to Slane, its people and its legacy forged friendships that extended incredibly far and wide. The depth of feeling shown is a testament to the extraordinary connections he made throughout his life.”

A book of condolences will be available for signing at Slane Castle this weekend. The grounds are open until 6pm on Saturday and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

The family say this will be an opportunity for all those who knew Lord Henry, enjoyed the magic of Slane or simply wish to express their sympathies to come together in his memory at the place he loved deeply.

The 8th Marquess Conyngham is survived by his wife Iona, children Alex, Henrietta, Wolfe and Tamara, his brothers Patrick and Simon, family and friends.

He will lie in repose at Slane Castle on Tuesday. Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to do so between 3pm and 7pm.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at noon in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Slane.

Due to very limited space inside the Church, seating will be reserved and allocated for family, with provision made for those outside.