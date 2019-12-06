Man (36) arrested over improvised mortar device found in Strabane

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Strabane, Co Tyrone, as part of a police investigation into an impovised mortar device found in the town in September.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne said at the time that the device - which was discovered near the town’s police station - was a “callous attempt to kill or maim” police officers.

Det Insp Andrew Hamlin said the arrest and a series of searches were linked to the ongoing investigation into the improvised mortar device which was found at Church View on September 7th.

“The New IRA were responsible for this reckless attack that put the lives of the local community and local police officers at risk,” he said.

“To date, we have arrested six people and charged a 28-year-old man with offences of perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.