Cork public to be invited to name city’s newest bridge

People in Cork are invited to choose the name of the newest bridge over the river Lee which was officially opened at the weekend.

The latest addition to Cork’s collection of river bridges becomes the 30th such structure in the city centre. It spans the south channel of the river Lee, providing pedestrian access from Wandesford Quay to the South Main Street, which is currently undergoing a major regeneration.

“The new bridge provides a direct pedestrian and cycle connection from Parnell Place to Wandesford Quay, via Oliver Plunkett Street and Tuckey Street and Lambley Lane off South Main Street,” said Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Fergal Dennehy who cut the ribbon on the new structure.

The new 27 metre steel span bridge was designed by Seán Harrington Architects of Arup design team. It was co-funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and the National Transport Authority.

The bridge was manufactured by Thompsons of Carlow, which manufactured the Mary Elmes Bridge in the city which the public were also invited to name.

In the case of the Mary Elmes Bridge, Cork City Council received a total of 92 submissions from the public. This was reduced to a shortlist of five before councillors voted by 17 to 12 to name it after Mary Elmes, a Corkwoman who helped save Jewish children in Vichy France.

The opening of the new bridge was but one aspect of the regeneration of the Beamish & Crawford Quarter. Nearby Bishop Lucey Park is undergoing a major revamp including the removal of 40-year-old walls and railings to increase connectivity with surrounding streets.

The latest addition to Cork’s collection of river bridges becomes the 30th such structure in the city centre. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Cllr Dennehy said the city’s 13th-century medieval walls which were uncovered during excavation work in 1984 and run through the site, are now a focal point. The redesign features a new pavilion and plaza and new tower structure marking the eastern entrance on South Main Street.

He said great care was taken to preserve and sensitively restore several heritage and public art features within the park, including the Christchurch graveyard, Seamus Murphy’s “The Onion Seller” sculpture, John Behan’s “The Swan Fountain” and the Boxer’s Wall.

[ Woman killed and husband seriously injured in stabbing attack at Cork home named locallyOpens in new window ]

“The redeveloped park is a fusion of the city’s medieval heritage and modern, functional design, opened up to the wider city centre. It will be a place of relaxation, play, performance and community gathering. It will attract more people to this green space in the heart of the city.”

Chief executive of Cork City Council Valerie O’Sullivan said the council’s ambition was always to deliver a high-quality facility for the city centre given that the city’s population is projected to grow to 300,000 in the next 20 years.

[ Molson Coors to close Cork’s Franciscan Well breweryOpens in new window ]