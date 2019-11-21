Man (30s) killed in road traffic collision in Tipperary

A man has been killed in a road traffic collission in Co Tipperary in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle crash, which they were called to shortly after 3am. The incident took place on the N24 at Killaloan in the outskirts of Clonmel.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was removed to South Tipperary General Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead. Two passengers in the car, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were also taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators and crime scene examiners have been requested to examine the crash site scene. A report will be forwarded to the local coroner.

Garda Supt William Leahy from Clonmel Garda Station said that from initial inquiries it appeared the car, a 05WH registered silver Volkswagen Polo, left the road and struck a wall while travelling from Clonmel in the direction of Carrick-on-Suir.

“We are appealing for for witnesses and in particular anyone who travelling on this stretch of road between 2.45am and 3.15am this morning to contact us at Clonmel Garda station. We would also ask any road user with camera footage to make it available to investigating gardaí,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The fatal crash brings to five the number of deadly collisions in the last number of days, as the total number of road fatalities looks likely to exceed 2018’s total.

The total number of people killed on Irish roads so far this year is 131, compared to 121 for the same period in 2018. If lives are lost at the same rate as during December 2018, it is likely that numbers of road deaths will exceed last year’s record low of 142.