Man (30s) dies in road collision in Co Galway

A man in his 30s has died following a road collision in Milltown, Co Galway in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí, ambulance services and local fire services were called to the scene of a serious collision involving a car and a van at Carrownurlar, Milltown in Co Galway shortly after 1am on Monday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the van’s driver and sole occupant - a man in his 50s - was taken to Castlebar General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road at Carrownurlar remains closed with local traffic diversions in place. The scene has been preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the site.

Gardaí from Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.