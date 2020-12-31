Man (30s) dies following single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Wexford

A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Wexford on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.25am on December 31st at Ballyeden roughly 9km from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The man, aged in his 30s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a time to allow a forensic examination to take place but has since fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.