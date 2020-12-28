Players deal with transition to online competition

The year now ending will be remembered for the easy transition from person-to-person competition to online play. Individuals and clubs adjusted quickly to the technology and, from early April, playing on the web had become the new norm. Although national competitions were contested online, they were not accorded the status of championships because of security questions. The European Bridge League issued warnings about online cheating, and some big names in the game were mentioned. No such problems arose in this country.

According to World Bridge Federation and EBL regulations, the minimum age limit for senior players will remain at 62 years during 2021. A player who reaches the age of 62 during the year will be eligible. From January 2022 the minimum age will be raised to 63; in 2024 it will go up to 64 and will finally settle at 65 in 2026.

All but one of Ireland’s team in next month’s open home-international championship are also eligible to play at senior level; the same holds for the Northern Ireland team. Apart from the trials to select the national squad, there are only two competitions in Ireland confined to senior players: the Irish Bridge Union’s seniors pairs and teams championships, normally held during April.

Hopes raised

The European championships for national teams – open, women, senior and mixed – are still scheduled for June 12th to 22nd in Funchal, Madeira. Hopes that normal bridge competition will have resumed by then have been raised by the promise of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Tournament players will have a good choice of online competitions throughout January. Dublin’s Regent bridge club will organise the traditional Wigoder cup open team competition on Friday next, January 1st, starting at 1pm. The club will also run the annual Cairnduff trophy team contest, confined to intermediate grade competitors on Sunday, 3rd of January also commencing at 1pm. Entry forms are available on the club’s website.

Waterford congress is offering pairs competitions only; they will be played on Friday January 8th and Saturday January 9th. January 16th and 17th will see the men’s and women’s national pairs and teams contests, although minus their championship status. Ennis congress will offer a full programme of events from Friday January 29th to Sunday January 31st while Dún Laoghaire bridge club’s annual O’Kennedy cup pairs competition will be contested on Sunday 31st.