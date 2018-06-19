Man (30) killed in Miltown Malbay road incident named

A man who died in a car crash in Co Clare on Monday morning has been named as Alan Rynne from Corrig.

The 30-year-old was a rear-seat passenger in a car that hit a bridge at Caherogan, Miltown Malbay at about 4.15am, a Garda spokesman said.

The 28-year-old male driver and 26-year-old front-seat female passenger were injured and were taken to University Hospital in Limerick. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Some 72 people have died on the State’s roads so far this year including 37 drivers, 11 passengers, 15 pedestrians, six cyclists and three motorcyclists.

This figure is up slightly on the number killed on the roads in the same period last year (69). A total of 11 people have died on the State’s roads this month.

Gardaí­ have appealed to anyone who witnessed Monday’s collision to contact Miltown Malbay Garda station, the Garda Confidential Lline on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.