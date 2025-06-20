Centra store in Cork City revealed as €250m EuroMillions winning ticket seller

Clifford’s Centra in Shandon Street, Cork City has been revealed as the seller of last Tuesday’s €250 million EuroMillions jackpot win.

The top prize was the biggest ever jackpot win in Ireland.

The winner, who has not yet been named, became Ireland’s 18th EuroMillions jackpot winner since 2005, and they also became the National Lottery’s 13th millionaire of 2025.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner has made contact with its prize claims team.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have heard from our EuroMillions winner,” said Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery, on Thursday.

“At this point, our priority is to give them the necessary time and space to make arrangements and let this life-changing news sink in.”