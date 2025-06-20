Creeslough: Planning permission refused for petrol station site of explosion in which 10 people died

The site of the Creeslough explosion in October 2022. Photograph: Brian Farrell/PA

An Coimisiún Pleanála has overturned a grant of planning permission for a new filling station on the site of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, in which 10 people died.

Donegal County Council granted permission in February to Vivo Shell Limited to redevelop a service station and shop at the site.

The decision was appealed by a number of family members of those killed in the October 2022 blast.

An Coimisiún Pleanála on Friday turned down the application.

The planning authority said the proposed plan was “out of character” with its surroundings in the village.

The body said “Having regard to the existing character and the prevailing pattern of development in Creeslough, it is considered that the proposed development (as amended), by reason of its overall architectural treatment, scale and design, would be out of character with its surroundings, would seriously detract from the architectural character and setting of Creeslough and the streetscape and approach from Letterkenny generally.”

The authority said the proposed development would be contrary to the County Development Plan.

“To permit the proposed scheme (as amended) at this prominent location could have such a negative effect on the visual amenity and local character of Creeslough as to negatively impact on the wider, long-term regeneration and renewal of the village.

“The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the visual amenities of the area and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The proposed rebuild had allowed for the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a new structure that includes a shop, post office, deli, off-licence, and fuel forecourt.

A memorial garden and light-based sculpture with 10 metal poles commemorating those who perished in the tragedy was also planned for the site.

Many of the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy, however, said this was an insult to their memory considering they died in the metal and rubble of the blast.

One bereaved family member said: “This is terrific news. When we got the news yesterday that there would not be an oral hearing we were so disappointed and feared the worst.

“We simply do not want a new service station on the site in which our loved ones died.”