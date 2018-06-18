Woman airlifted to hospital after fall at Dublin quarry
Coast Guard and Fire Brigade attended scene at Dalkey Quarry near Killiney
A woman was airlifted to hospital after falling at Dalkey Quarry near Killiney in south Dublin on Monday. File Photograph: Collins
A woman has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin after falling at Dalkey Quarry near Killiney in south Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Coast Guard attended the scene early on Monday morning.
A spokesman for the Coast Guard said the woman had been airlifted to Tallaght hospital.
It is understood she is in her 50s and that she suffered multiple injuries.
More to follow.