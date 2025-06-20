Crime & Law

Revenue seizes almost €3m worth of drugs in Limerick

The 147kg seizure was made on Thursday

Ella Sloane
Fri Jun 20 2025 - 12:47

Revenue officers have seized almost €3 million worth of herbal cannabis in Limerick.

The 147kg seizure was made on Thursday as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

It was part of Revenue’s ongoing investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. The haul was valued at €2.94 million.

Revenue did not disclose the location or other details of the seizure.

