Luas red line fault affects thousands of commuters

There is significant disruption for Dublin commuters as the Luas Red Line is out of service.

There are no trams running between Blackhorse in Inchicore and The Point due to a technical fault which was reported at 7.40am

The Luas operator, Transdev Ireland, expects the disruption to continue for at least two hours.

All Luas tickets will be valid for the duration of the disruption on Dublin Bus.

There is also significant disruption on the M50 northbound with a collision partially blocking the left lane between J12 and J11