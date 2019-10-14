Location of Lisa Smith and child unknown as fighting continues in Syria

The Syrian military has moved into the area where Irish Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith and her child were being held as the situation in the north east of the country continues to deteriorate.

The location of Ms Smith, a former member of the Irish Air Corps, was unclear on Monday. Reports suggest she and her two-year-old child were among some 900 wives and children of Islamic State – also known as Isis – fighters who escaped from the Ain Issa camp after Turkish warplanes bombed the area.

The camp also held the family of Isis supporter Alexandr Bekmirzaev, a naturalised Irish citizen who was captured by Kurdish forces earlier this year.

Mr Bekmirzaev’s Belorussian wife and their Irish-born, six-year-old child are understood to have shared a tent with Ms Smith in an annex of Ain Issa camp, which held family members of captured Isis fighters.

The Save the Children charity said the annex, which held 249 women and 700 children linked to Isis, is now completely empty and that “foreign masked men on motorbikes are circling the camp”.

An official with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which had been running the camp, said around 100 people have since been recaptured but it is not clear if the Dundalk woman is among them.

He said she may also be among a large group of women and children reportedly making their way north towards the Turkish border.

She may also be among the group of women and children, taken by some of the camp guards to another, unknown location. The official said it was extremely difficult to get solid information, as internet and phone services have been down for lengthy periods.

“Once again, we urgently call on foreign governments to repatriate their nationals while they can. The opportunity is quickly slipping away,” Save the Children Syria response director Sonia Khush said.

“We heard reports that the authorities on the ground took some of the foreign women to another location, but many have fled and some are unaccounted for,” Ms Khush added.

Irish security sources said the authorities here have no information on Ms Smith’s location.

Lisa Smith, far right, pictured in front of the government jet with then-taoiseach Bertie Ahern. File photograph: Collins, Dublin, Colin Keegan

Syrian forces

The Ain Issa camp also held some 13,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), half of them children, which have no connection to Isis. Most of these also fled, as have most of the 25,000 residents of the nearby town of Ain Issa.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory said military forces loyal to Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrived in the Ain Issa area on Monday following a deal between the SDF and Syrian military.

Both sides have agreed to join to fight Turkish forces which launched an invasion of north-east Syria last week following a decision by US president Donald Trump to pull US troops from the region.

The deal involves leaving the SDF in charge of detention and refugee camps in north-east Syria, a spokesman for the main governing party in the region said.

On Monday Syrian state television showed long lines of Syrian military vehicles entering the town of Ain Issa.

There have also been reports of escaped Isis members engaging in gun battles with SDF forces nearby and of the flag of the terror group being flown between the camp and the Turkish border.

Asked about developments at Ain Issa, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it would, as in all cases where Irish citizens abroad were in danger, engage with partners and provide consular advice and assistance.

“Given the particularly volatile and complex situation in the region, it would not be appropriate to comment on specific cases or any possible course of action.”

Last week, the gardaí confirmed that both Ms Smith and Mr Bekmirzaev are being investigated under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, which prohibits membership of domestic and foreign terrorist groups.

During her time with the Air Corps, Ms Smith worked as a flight attendant on the Government jet, and as a driver for senior officers.

Turkey has said its attack on northern Syria, which began last week, is designed to create a safe zone along the border and that its sole target is Kurdish fighters, whom they say are terrorists.