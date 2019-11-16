Loaded gun seized and two held in raid linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud

Gardaí believe that another gangland killing in the ongoing feud between the Kinahan and Hutch families may have been prevented following the arrest of two men and the seizure of a loaded gun in west Dublin last night.

The arrest of the two men, one of whom is believed to have significant links to the Kinahan gang and the seizure of a loaded semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were made following what has been described as an intelligence-led operation in Clondalkin shortly before midnight on Friday.

Gardai attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as well as officers from the Crime and Security Section, the Emergency Response Unit and the Dublin Metropolitan Region made the breakthrough following the search of a premises.

The men - in their 20s and 30s are still be held under the Offences Against The State Act at Clondalkin Garda station.

The man is his 30s is understood to be closely aligned to the higher echelons of the Kinahan crime gang and is facing a number of arrest warrants for other offences.

“This is yet another successful intervention by the Garda Síochána in a potential threat to life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations.

The arrested men can be questioned without charge for up to three days, at which point they must be charged with an offence or released without charge.