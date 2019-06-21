Limerick man charged with attempted murder of Lee Boylan

A Limerick man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting of a man in Mulhuddart, in Dublin.

Lee Boylan (24) who is in his twenties, was injured after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and neck as he sat in a van at Blakestown Road on March 6 last.

Alan Graham (47) from Davin Gardens, Cahirdavin, Limerick, was brought before judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday.

Det Sgt Shane McCartan told the judge that following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Graham was charged with the offence of attempted murder of Lee Boylan, on March 6th, at Blakestown Road.

He was charged at 10.30pm on Thursday.

Det Sgt McCartan said the defendant “made no reply” when cautioned.

The District Court cannot adjudicate on bail in an attempted murder case.

Defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said due to the nature of the charge it was a High Court matter.

The judge remanded Mr Graham in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in blue jeans, a grey sweater and a beige body-warmer, Mr Graham sat silently throughout the hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Gardaí carried out searches in Hartstown west Dublin on Monday assisted by the Armed Support Unit and members of the Defence Forces.

As part of the operation, detectives also conducted searches in Limerick.