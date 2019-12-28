Large section of green Luas line down until Sunday due to power failure

Luas passengers in Dublin have been severely impacted this weekend as Green line services between Balally and Brides Glen are expected to be down until Sunday.

A power failure at Stillorgan on Saturday afternoon caused the problem with the tram service from Balally, the stop south of Dundrum to the end of the southside track.

There is a limited service operating between Broombridge and Balally every 8 to 10 minutes.

Luas said it has identified a number of faults which will take time to rectify.

“It has been decided that normal service will not resume in the area until tomorrow morning, Sunday the 29th of December, in order to allow our maintenance teams to resolve the issue as safely and in as timely a manner as possible,” the operator said.

Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus services while Luas will also have an alternative bus serving affected stops between Brides Glen and Balally. The affected stops are: Balally, Kilmacud, Stillorgan, Sandyford, Central Park, Glencairn, The Gallops, Leopardstown Valley, Ballyogan Wood, Carrickmines, Laughanstown, Cherrywood, Brides Glen

The operator apologised for any inconvenience caused.