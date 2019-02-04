Knock-on delays for rail commuters after ‘major signal fault’ rectified

Rail commuters were experiencing significant knock-on delays on Monday evening after all Dart and commuter rail services were earlier stopped “due to a major signal fault”.

The signal fault was rectified at about 6pm but Irish Rail warned of knock-on impact.

“Signal fault has been rectified, but expect knock on delays of up to 30mins to all Dart & Commuter services and Sligo, Belfast & Rosslare services,” it said in a tweet.

At about 5.50pm Irish Rail said all of its Dart and commuter rail services had been stopped. This was rectified a short time later.