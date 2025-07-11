Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST- sung by Christ Church Cathedral, Ottawa, Girls Choir - Langlais: Missa in simplicitate, Mendelssohn: Then shallthe righteous shine forth, Owen: He prayest best, Preacher: The Venerable J. M. Godfrey, B.A., M.A., M.Th. Prebendary of Kilmactalway. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by Christ Church Cathedral, Ottawa, Girls Choir - Responses: Archer, Psalm: 70, Vaughan Williams: Let all the world in every corner sing. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christchurch Cathedral Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Consort - Palestrina: Missa Brevis, Psalm 25: 1-9, Palestrina: Panis Angelicus, Preacher: The Revd. Andrew McCroskery, Organ Voluntary: Frescobaldi: Toccata. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Tues, Weds, Thurs, & Friday.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes Services Sunday 13th July Trinity 4 Monamolin 9 am Holy Communion Kiltennel 10.15 am Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Morning Prayer

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), the Fourth Sunday after Trinity. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word Jesus the Good Shepherd. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 13th July - The Fourth Sunday after Trinity. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Morning Prayer. All are welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/