Kite-surfer rescued from Keel Beach on Achill Island

A kite-surfer was airlifted to hospital on Friday after he got into difficulty off Keel Beach on Achill Island in Co Mayo.

Achill Island Coast Guard was called to the beach at around 1pm on Friday after a kite-surfer was blown onto some rocks while riding waves on Keel Beach. The injured kite-surfer was treated by paramedics on the beach and transported to Castlebar hospital by the Rescue 118 rescue helicopter which was dispatched from Sligo.

It’s understood the man is in a stable condition.