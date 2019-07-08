JP McManus on board private jet during emergency landing

Sources close to Limerick horse racing billionaire JP McManus have confirmed the father of three was on board his private jet when the airplane made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport on Sunday.

The billionaire was one of five people on board the Gulfstream G650 jet, which reportedly experienced engine trouble as the aircraft cruised over the Irish Sea.

Operating under the call-sign Emerald 006 the aircraft began experiencing difficulties a short time after departing from Shannon Airport, Sunday afternoon.

The crew declared an emergency on board while flying over the Irish Sea and turned around prior to entering UK airspace.

The crew issued a Pan-Pan distress alert, which is less serious than a full May-Day emergency, requesting permission to return to Shannon.

The jet routed towards a holding point over Co Clare where the crew circled for a time going through check lists and trouble-shooting the issue.

The crew confirmed a left engine failure and told air traffic controllers there was a possible issue with the jet’s second engine.

Response

On the ground at Shannon, a routine emergency operation swung into action involving the local authority fire service, National Ambulance Service, HSE and An Garda Síochána.

Shannon Airport fire and rescue crews were also deployed to designated holding points along the main runway.

Mr McManus’s jet landed safe around 7pm, and, accompanied by airport fire crews, was able to taxi under its own power to the Westair Aviation hangar.

Mr McManus was later seen exiting the Westair Aviation base and walking to his private helicopter which flew him to his home near Kilmallock.

Mr McManus’ €55m jet, acquired by the Limerick man in 2014, is based at Shannon Airport and operated by Westair Aviation.

A reliable source said Mr McManus had “no comment” to make about the emergency landing.

“He’s home at the moment, after he flew home on the chopper,” they added.