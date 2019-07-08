Irish telcos accuse eir of ‘tactical interference’ in broadband project

A group of Irish telecommunications companies has accused eir of “tactical interference” in the National Broadband Plan (NBP) process, and said its actions could be open to legal challenge.

Alto, an umbrella group of Irish telco companies including Sky, BT and Verizon, made the claim in a letter to Minister for Communications Richard Bruton, and also accused eir of interfering in social policy.

According to the letter, eir’s suggestion that it could complete the National Broadband Plan for €1 billion represented interference in a public procurement process, and it told Mr Bruton “if (it) is seen to have borne fruit then Alto consider it will be appropriate to bring such a matter to the attention of the European Commission Directorates General Competition and Information Society for further investigation.”

Industry sources suggested the most likely party to initiate such a challenge would be National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the preferred bidder for the process.

The NBP aims to deliver high speed broadband to up to 520,000 rural premises in a project that will cost up to €5 billion, with an anticipated €3 billion coming from the exchequer in the form of a subsidy. NBI was appointed preferred bidder for the project after a controversial tendering process which saw both eir and Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and the ESB, drop out.

There was more controversy later when the disclosure of meetings between then minister for communications Denis Naughten and David McCourt, who led the NBI bid, led to Mr Naughten’s resignation. The plan was also strongly opposed by Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, who said it was poor value for money. Most recently, eir’s suggestion that it could deliver the same outcomes as the NBP for a fraction of the cost caused fresh controversy, although the Government remains committed to the plan.

Responding to the letter, a spokesman for eir said the company “was not trying to interfere in a public procurement process, we were responding to a question from an Oireachtas committee,” adding he was “surprised that Alto are against transparency”.

The letter is copied to secretaries general of the Department of Communications and Department of the Taoiseach, as well as Hildegarde Naughton, the chair of the Oireachtas communications committee.

It accuses eir of risking an “untold” impact to the NBP through its recent claims, which were made first two weeks ago at a meeting of the Oireachtas Communications Committee.

It says it is “critical” the other telecommunications are able to “support an NBP process where consumer choice and equal treatment are at the forefront of the planned intervention”.

“Alto has very significant concerns about eir’s intervention and apparent attempt to reopen the public procurement process having previously withdrawn,” it says.

“The behaviour of a dominant player such as eir, tacitly interfering in a social policy measure that is pro-consumer and pro-competition and recognises the need to protect the State (and taxpayers) investment could have untold reputational and distortionary market impacts if the Government decides to either pause or scrap the NBP intervention as a consequence.”

It also described eir’s intervention as “entirely hypothetical” and suggested other companies could make similar statements based on “entirely hypothetical models”.

It also says Mr Bruton’s officials “highlighted that the alleged financial delta between a concrete and compliant offer and one that is vague and non-compliant is substantially less than claimed by eir and crucially came with materially favourable terms to eir to the detriment of consumers, retailer operators and taxpayers”.

“Industry does not want, and cannot have, an NBP provider without the type of organisational governance and independent legal separation outlined in the procurement process. Indeed, it would be fair to characterise this as a ‘red line’ issue for industry on which the State relies so much to ensure a successful NBP achieves its objectives. “

“The Minister should also note that NBI and eNet are not members of the Alto group. Alto is however extremely concerned that if the Government were to further delay the process, that the NBP intervention will not only stall permanently but runs the risk that significant damage will be done to Irish telecommunications investment community observing that a process could be derailed by such a late, arbitrary, noncompliant and unsubstantiated offer from an external stakeholder whose commercial interests are probably best served by such an outcome.

“Without prejudice to the views or position of any of our members such an outcome may also give rise to litigation. Further, the wrong decision here will create a perception that the Irish State is a soft touch when it comes to compliance with State Aid rules, competition, and public procurement rules. We do not believe that the latest intervention by eir is credible in any event.”