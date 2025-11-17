‘I instinctively picked up the H, O, P, and E’: Print Museum and graphic artist collaborate

The HOPE print was created in direct response to the collection of wooden letter type at the museum.

A collaboration between graphic artist Anthony Burrill and the National Print Museum is to form part of Irish Design Week, which begins on Monday.

Burrill visited the museum to explore its collection and worked with graphic artist Mary Plunkett on the letterpress composition, primarily using large wooden type.

He then joined forces with the museum’s printers Freddie Snowe and John King on the historic Wharfedale Stop Cylinder Press, the type of press used to print the 1916 Proclamation.

The resulting artwork, titled HOPE, will be exhibited on-site and made available for sale.

The museum’s chief executive Carla Marrinan Funder seized the opportunity to invite Burrill to contribute to the project.

“Collaborations with creatives offer fresh perspectives on the National Print Museum’s historic collection and reveal the power it has to connect with people in meaningful ways today,” she said.

Recent collaborations have included projects with Irish artist Maser, writer Roddy Doyle, and musician and poet Imelda May.

She said “working with Anthony Burrill has been on our wish list for quite some time”.

“This project demonstrates the enduring power of the printed word and reflects the museum’s vision of a future in which the beauty and impact of printing continue to transform and enrich our world.”

The HOPE print was created in direct response to the collection of wooden letter type at the museum. During her research for this project, Ms Plunkett uncovered a large 80-line type from the dusty recesses of the museum’s collection.

“When we began taking out the letters and arranging them, I instinctively picked up the H, O, P, and E. They fit together so naturally that the design seemed to form itself. In that moment, the idea came together beautifully. I love how the individual letters lock into place, their serifs almost touching, to create a layout that feels both harmonious and slightly abstract,” said Burrill.

“We need to be reminded of the positive power of hope as the world goes through difficult times, and this print aims to capture that enduring spirit.”

Speaking about the sheer scale of the print, Ms Plunkett noted that seeing a new print come off the press is “always a thrill but the 80-line type on the Wharfedale was something else!”

To mark the launch, Mr Burrill will return to the museum for Irish Design Week as part of a Questions and Answers talk, followed by live printing demonstrations and refreshments.