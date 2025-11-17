Five things we learned from Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign

T h e ‘You’ll never beat t h e Iris h ’ s p irit is back

The video footage of the Irish players celebrating in the dressingroom after Sunday’s win over Hungary told so much about the bond that already exists within this group. But the historic nature of what the team achieved in the space of three days is certain to ensure the players grow even tighter now.

Players from Jack Charlton’s era often speak about the camaraderie and fellowship that existed during that period. Stephen Kenny’s contribution and efforts as Ireland manager over recent years should not be overlooked or dismissed, but it is under Heimir Hallgrímsson that we have witnessed something special evolve from the group. If it has taken a manager from Iceland to reignite the spark, so be it. Ireland, Iceland, what’s a consonant between friends?

Ireland refused to accept their fate in Budapest on Sunday. For a game played in such a hostile atmosphere and despite having emptied themselves over 90 minutes-plus, the desire and belief the players displayed in the dying embers of the game was a show of pure defiance. They never gave up on their World Cup dream, even if many of us did weeks ago.

In Caoim h ín Kelle h er we trust

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher saves a shot from Hungary's Roland Sallai during Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Budapest. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It’s not too long ago there was a conversation around the battle for the gloves between a string of fine Irish goalkeeping options – particularly Caoimhín Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu, but also with Mark Travers in the mix. It is fair to say that over the last 24 months, Kelleher has killed off that debate entirely by taking ownership of the No 1 jersey. Just as it was during the era of Packie Bonner and Shay Given, it is hard to imagine anybody else between the posts now other than Kelleher.

Not that it is an easy station either – more often than not Kelleher has been left to defend a goal under constant bombardment. He must have a cupboard stuffed with man-of-the-match awards from games Ireland lost, only not by as many goals as they might have done had he not pulled off some heroics between the sticks.

The Brentford goalkeeper was at it again on Sunday, making two match-saving stops during the second half. And for Troy Parrott’s injury-time winner, Kelleher was the launch pad for the ball downfield. Ireland have a world class No 1.

Troy P arrott h as finally got h is wings

Ireland's Troy Parrott and Séamus Coleman celebrate after Sunday's 3-2 victory against Hungary in Budapest. Photograph: Stephen Gormley/Inpho

Of all the great headlines and puns around Troy Parrott over the last week, perhaps Troy of the Rovers was the most fitting. Parrott is only 23 but he had been touted as a coming star since his teenage years, only to become something of a fading star after a difficult few seasons at club level. Following loan moves from Spurs to Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons and Preston, his career was at something of a crossroads. Injuries curtailed his development and there were fears the Dubliner might not reach the heights some had predicted for him.

But a move to the Netherlands in 2023 has sparked a renaissance in his career and Parrott’s electric club form has now played out at international level too. In recent days, Parrott’s goals against Portugal and Hungary have etched his name in the annals of Irish football. They’ll talk about these madcap few days with warmth for years.

Parrott’s composure to tuck away the penalty on Sunday showed his maturity, while his match-winner was a classic goal-poacher’s finish. He is a striker brimming with confidence right now. Long may it continue.

Lack of midfield goals remains a concern

Finn Azaz puts Troy Parrott through for Ireland's second goal against Hungary during Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Puskás Arena, Budapest. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Now might not feel like the appropriate time to be complaining about a lack of goals – given Ireland have scored five in the space of three days against quality opponents. But a concern remains – there is no end product in terms of goals from the players in the middle of the field. Parrott, a striker, scored all five of Ireland’s goals this past week – which is obviously a remarkable feat.

But Ireland’s two central midfield players on Sunday – Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby – have never scored for their country. Finn Azaz is the last midfield player to score for Ireland, his goal coming against Bulgaria in March. He is the only player listed among the midfielders in the official squad announcement to have scored for Ireland in the past.

All of Ireland’s goals in this group have been netted by strikers – Parrott (five), Evan Ferguson (three) and Adam Idah (one). Now, boasting free-scoring forwards is not a bad problem to have but if Ireland want to compete at major tournaments against the best in the world, they will need to create more of a goalscoring threat from their midfielders.

If you build it, t h ey will come

Ireland fans created a memorable atmosphere during last Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The FAI has spent countless years at this stage re-enacting that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob walks around in circles constantly stepping on rakes and getting smacked in the face with their handles. Many of the most talked-about stories involving Irish football have had nothing to do with football at all, but instead revolved around the boardroom and those running the game in the country. They have rarely been positive yarns.

But through it all, there has been a fan base waiting, hoping, praying for a team to follow. During this campaign Hallgrímsson’s Ireland have given those supporters a team to get behind again. There is hope once more. The scenes at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night felt like a throwback. And the manner of Sunday’s win in Budapest confirmed the victory over Portugal was not a singular, fleeting moment.

There is something here now, something for the country to get behind. Sunday’s 2pm kick-off in Budapest felt like a national event. We haven’t had that for the longest time. Watch the FAI shift those season tickets now.