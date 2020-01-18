Jim Gavin awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin

Jim Gavin, the manager who steered Dublin to win five GAA football All-Ireland Championships in a row, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin at a ceremony on Saturday evening.

Mr Gavin led Dublin to six All-Ireland victories in seven years as manager since he took charge in late 2012, including the historic five-in-a-row last year.

Alongside the All-Ireland victories the Dublin men’s team claimed five National league titles and seven Leinster Championship titles under Mr Gavin’s tenure, and he stood down as manager last November

The high point of his time at the helm came when Dublin beat Kerry to lift the Sam Maguire Cup for the coveted fifth year in a row last September.

Mr Gavin himself was an All-Ireland winning player in the 1995 Dublin team, and joined the coaching set-up of the under-21 Dublin team in 2003.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe conferred the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on Mr Gavin on Saturday at a ceremony in the Mansion House.

Dublin City Council announced it was honouring the former Dublin manager with the freedom of the city “for his contribution to public life and service to his county and country both on and off the pitch.” The decision was ratified by councillors in a vote last September.

Mr Gavin, who is the assistant director of the Irish Aviation Authority, was presented with an honorary scroll during the ceremony in the Round Room.

The ceremony was attended by his family and parents, several current Dublin players and members of his backroom team, players from the 1995 team, and members of the Defence Forces who he served with during his time in the Air Corps.

Speaking at the Mansion House, Mr Gavin said receiving the award was “really really humbling”.

“I’m a proud Dub, I love my city, it’s got a great heritage, a great history in it, a great future, I’m just proud to be part of that,” he said.

“I’m so grateful for the players that I was fortunate enough to be involved with and manage, they’re the reason I’m standing here, I didn’t kick a football, they did all the hard work,” he said.

Tradition

It is tradition that a freeman of the city be presented with a bow and arrows by Dublin City Council, and the local authority had framed a miniature longbow to present during the ceremony.

However, Mr Gavin in fact brought his own full sized bow to the ceremony, which was handcrafted by a historian from Co Clare.

“One of the ancient traditions is a freeman of the city has to carry a bow and defend the city, some might say I’ve been defending for awhile on the GAA fields,” he said.

While he said his days managing football at senior level are done, he has got involved with coaching at his son’s local club, Ballyboden St Enda’s, in Knocklyon, south Dublin.

“We were coaching last night and playing a game with under-12s so that was great fun,” Mr Gavin said.

“He is not an emotional person, but you can see tonight the emotion is there, I think it means a lot to him as a Dubliner, and speaking to his family I think it means a lot to them as well,” councillor McAuliffe said

Previous figures who have been honoured with the Freedom of the City include Bono, Kevin Heffernan, Bill Clinton, John F Kennedy, Nelson Mandela, John Giles, Brian O’Driscoll and Charles Stewart Parnell.

Mr Gavin will be the 82nd recipient of the honour, with Fr Joseph Mallin, the Jesuit priest and son of an executed leader of the 1916 Rising the last to receive the award in 2016.