Two arrested over burglary spree in Limerick and Tipperary

Two men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with a string of burglaries in Co Limerick and Co Tipperary during the week.

The men are being questioned in relation to eight burglaries of businesses in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí investigating the spree searched three houses in Co Galway on Saturday morning and arrested two men in their 20s.

The operation was led by gardaí from Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick, with backup from the Armed Support Unit, and assistance from gardaí based in Galway and Tipperary

The two men are being held separately in Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations, and are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two vehicles were also seized during the searches for further technical examinations.