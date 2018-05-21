Jastine Valdez timeline: Missing after being bundled into SUV

Jastine Valdez was reported missing on Saturday night after a woman told gardaí she had seen a woman being bundled into the back of a dark-coloured SUV in Co Wicklow.

This is a timeline of the events which followed:

6.15pm Saturday: Gardaí are alerted after a woman is seen being bundled into the back of a black Nissan SUV outside Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Saturday evening: The family of Jastine Valdez report she is missing and a second witness, a man, tells gardaí that he saw a woman in a dark SUV in a distressed state.

6.30am (approximately) Sunday: Gardaí attend the scene of the abduction and recover Jastine Valdez’s mobile phone.

12.47pm Sunday: Gardaí issue an appeal for information about the disappearance of Ms Valdez who is originally from the Philippines.

4.41pm Sunday: The registration number for the Nissan SUV, 171 D 20419 is issued by gardaí.

7pm (approximately) Sunday: Gardaí are informed of the sighting of a vehicle in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate.

8pm Sunday: The suspected abductor, Mark Hennessy, is surrounded. He is shot dead by armed officers in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate after he produces a knife.

8am Monday morning: The search for Jastine Valdez continues.