Jastine Valdez timeline: Missing after being bundled into SUV
Search for 24-year-old continues after gardaí shoot dead suspected abductor
Jastine Valdez was reported missing on Saturday night after a woman told gardaí she had seen a woman being bundled into the back of a dark-coloured SUV in Co Wicklow.
This is a timeline of the events which followed:
6.15pm Saturday: Gardaí are alerted after a woman is seen being bundled into the back of a black Nissan SUV outside Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.
Saturday evening: The family of Jastine Valdez report she is missing and a second witness, a man, tells gardaí that he saw a woman in a dark SUV in a distressed state.
6.30am (approximately) Sunday: Gardaí attend the scene of the abduction and recover Jastine Valdez’s mobile phone.
12.47pm Sunday: Gardaí issue an appeal for information about the disappearance of Ms Valdez who is originally from the Philippines.
4.41pm Sunday: The registration number for the Nissan SUV, 171 D 20419 is issued by gardaí.
7pm (approximately) Sunday: Gardaí are informed of the sighting of a vehicle in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate.
8pm Sunday: The suspected abductor, Mark Hennessy, is surrounded. He is shot dead by armed officers in the Cherrywood Industrial Estate after he produces a knife.
8am Monday morning: The search for Jastine Valdez continues.