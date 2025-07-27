Trade deal includes ‘zero for zero’ arrangement for aviation, says Simon Harris

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris: Government will examine ‘full implications’ of the deal. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The agreed trade deal between the European Union and the United States has secured a “zero for zero” arrangement for aviation, Simon Harris has said.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade wrote to the Government Trade Forum on Sunday night to say that while a 15 per cent baseline tariff was “regrettable”, it was the maximum tariff that could be imposed on the pharmaceutical sector even after the US administration’s investigation into the sector’s imports.

He also confirmed that a “zero for zero” agreement had also been secured for certain aircraft components, agricultural products and chemicals.

The details were included in a letter sent by Mr Harris to the trade forum, which includes Government Ministers, State agencies, business organisations and trade unions.

In the letter, Mr Harris said that Sunday’s agreement between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and US president Donald Trump in Scotland will “avoid tariffs of 30 per cent being imposed by the US on August 1st and will also avoid the EU imposing its own countermeasures”.

Mr Harris described this as “much-needed certainty for Irish, European and American businesses who together represent the most integrated trading relationship in the world”.

“While ultimately it is regrettable that the baseline tariff of 15 per cent is included in the agreement, it is important that we now have more certainty on the foundations for the EU-US trade relationship, which is essential for jobs, growth and investment. President von der Leyen described this as 15 per cent tariffs across the board and all-inclusive,” he said.

“We will examine the detail of the agreement in the coming days but it is our understanding from president von der Leyen that this rate of 15 per cent is a ceiling on any potential tariffs that may be imposed following the conclusion of the section 232 investigations, including those relating to pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. The EU will continue to work with the US to underline the closely integrated nature of the EU and US pharmaceutical sector.”

“While the baseline tariff is 15 per cent, there are important exclusions from that, including a zero-for-zero arrangement on aviation. Ireland had made the case throughout these negotiations for zero-for-zero arrangements in as many sectors as possible.”

[ EU pushing to cap future tariffs on pharma in US dealOpens in new window ]

“The commission president has also confirmed that there has been agreement on zero tariff levels on a number of key strategic products – including all aircraft and component parts, certain chemicals, certain agricultural products, semiconductor equipment, natural resources and critical raw materials. As the framework negotiations continue, the EU will keep working to add more products.”

He told the forum that the Irish Government will now be examining the “full implications” of the agreement on the all-island economy, including any differential tariff rates on either side of the Border.

He said the Government will also now be looking into the “implications” of a 15 per cent tariff rate.