Ed Sheeran denounces anti-abortion campaigners

Ed Sheeran has denounced anti-abortion campaigners after they used one of his tracks.

The singer-songwriter distanced himself from those using Small Bump to promote the anti-abortion cause, saying “it does not reflect what the song is about” in a post to his story on Instagram.

The track, released in 2011, is from Sheeran’s debut album, Plus, and comes a week ahead of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which bans abortion in almost all circumstances.

The musician said: “I’ve been informed that my song Small Bump is being used to promote the pro-life campaign, and I feel it’s important to let you know I have not given approval for this use, and it does not reflect what the song is about.”

Ed Sheeran plays the last concert of his mini-Irish tour in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Saturday night. – PA