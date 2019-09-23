The owner of a Cork shop which sold a lotto ticket worth €5.3 million says that they have started their investigations as to the identity of the lucky person but are not making much progress.

The winning ticket in Saturday’s €5.3 million Lotto jackpot draw was bought at the Centra Store in Innishannon, Co Cork.

There was only one winner of the draw for which the numbers were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30, with bonus number 17. The winning ticket is worth €5,325,592.

Barry O’Sullivan who owns the store said that he is hoping the winner comes out of the woodwork soon.

“We think the ticket was bought on Friday. Somebody told me that somebody hadn’t come to work this morning and they were wondering was it them.

“We have never had a win remotely like this. It is fantastic for whoever it is. I would really love if it was a local. But whoever the winner is they came in and supported the shop.”

Barry says they are “over the moon” at the big win.

“It is a huge amount of money for someone to get tax free. We hope that it is somebody that needs the money.”

This will be the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2019. Meanwhile, the National Lottery has urged the public to check their tickets.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days.

“If you are the lucky ticket holder please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”