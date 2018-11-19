Irish tourist (30) found dead in Copenhagen Harbour

Police in Copenhagan have recovered the body of a 30-year-old Irish tourist from the city’s harbour on Sunday morning.

The police said the man’s body was taken from the water and taken to hospital. They are working to determine how he died but do not believe his death is suspicious.

The man was recovered at Havnegade, a waterfront area in the centre of the city.

A Copenhagen police spokewoman confirmed that the individual who died was Irish and he was 30.

“We got the phone call at 10.27am on Sunday morning about a man who drowned in Copenhagen harbour.

“It is not thought of as suspicious, but we don’t have any information about exactly what happened.”

She said his family has been informed but they are not releasing his name. “Because he is an Irish national, we will refer his details to the Irish authorities.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it does not comment on individual cases. However it is providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in the Danish capital.

Irish fans have arrived in the capital ahead of a Republic of Ireland vs Denmark soccer match in Aarhus tonight.