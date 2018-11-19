Dart services resume after cable damage caused delays
Problems on line between Bray and Dalkey resulted in suspension of services during rush hour
Dart services have resumed. File photograph: Cyril Byrne
Dart services between Bray and Dalkey have resumed after they were suspended during morning rush hour due to overhead cable damage.
Services are returned at about 10.30am after problems arose at about 8.30am.
The problems on the commuter rail line between the Co Wicklow town and south county Dublin village caused delays for many commuters.