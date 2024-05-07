IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Rival gang clash suspected in fatal Dublin shooting; TCD to pull investments from Israeli firms

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including; outfits made out of sand at the Met Gala 20224 and rock climbing for mindfulness

Gardaí at scene in Drimnagh, Dublin where Josh Itseli (20) was fatally shot in the early hours of Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Tue May 7 2024 - 08:51

Rival gang clash on Dublin street suspected after gun murder of Josh Itseli (20)

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in a gangland attack in Dublin believe several men were armed at that scene and that a large number of shots were discharged from heavy calibre guns.

Body armour and firearms have been seized and a suspected pipe bomb was made safe following the incident in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday.

Oonagh Kelly says giving the brain even a temporary break from habitual worries and stresses lifts the mood and increases energy levels. Photographer: Richard Creagh

Penelope Cruz attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA

Met Gala 2024: bold blooms, botanical-inspired designs and Irish talent flourish.

