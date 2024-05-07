Your top stories on Tuesday: Rival gang clash suspected in fatal Dublin shooting; TCD to pull investments from Israeli firms

Gardaí at scene in Drimnagh, Dublin where Josh Itseli (20) was fatally shot in the early hours of Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in a gangland attack in Dublin believe several men were armed at that scene and that a large number of shots were discharged from heavy calibre guns.

Body armour and firearms have been seized and a suspected pipe bomb was made safe following the incident in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday.

Israeli military says it has ‘operational control’ over Gaza side of the Rafah crossing: The Israeli military said it had established “operational control” over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

Oonagh Kelly says giving the brain even a temporary break from habitual worries and stresses lifts the mood and increases energy levels. Photographer: Richard Creagh

‘I bet you didn’t worry about your bills because all you cared about was whether you were safe’: On the ascent of a sheer rock face, finding the next finger or toe hold is all that matters at that moment in time. “It puts you directly into the present,” says rock climbing instructor Oonagh Kelly, who enjoys the mindfulness nature of her sport.

Switching your mortgage: Incentives are on the rise, so is now the time to change?: Interest rates look to be on the turn. While the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 4.5 per cent last month, the bank said that if inflation keeps moving down towards the 2 per cent target, “it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction”. In other words, cut rates.

Michael Murphy: Energy is a crucial component for all contenders, but Armagh’s need may power them through: So far, watching the championship play out, one of the most used words in commentary and punditry is “energy”. It is being mentioned constantly.

Penelope Cruz attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA

Met Gala 2024: bold blooms, botanical-inspired designs and Irish talent flourish.

