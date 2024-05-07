Your top stories on Tuesday: Rival gang clash suspected in fatal Dublin shooting; TCD to pull investments from Israeli firms

Rival gang clash on Dublin street suspected after gun murder of Josh Itseli (20)
Gardaí investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in a gangland attack in Dublin believe several men were armed at that scene and that a large number of shots were discharged from heavy calibre guns.
Body armour and firearms have been seized and a suspected pipe bomb was made safe following the incident in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday.
News
- TCD to divest from investments in Israeli companies that feature on UN ‘blacklist’: Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has vowed to pull its investments in Israeli companies that feature on a United Nations “blacklist” while a taskforce to explore engagement with Israeli institutions is to be set up following a fourth day of student protests on the campus.
- Gangland funerals: An insight into the criminal fraternity: The recent funeral of former Dublin heroin kingpin Tony Felloni was a muted affair. A very small group of family members gathered at St Saviour’s Church on Dominic Street in Dublin 1 for the Mass.
- A Ukrainian teenager in Galway: ‘I love the Irish school system. It’s not that strict’: Marharyta Pokydailo’s teenage years haven’t been what she expected. Aged 15 she lived in Kyiv’s vibrant city centre with her parents, thriving at school and playing piano.
- Broadcast moratorium before elections is ‘ripe for manipulation’ by bad faith actors: Bad actors – particularly those using artificial intelligence – could manipulate the current moratorium on the broadcasting of election-related material in the hours before polling to undermine the democratic process, Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien has said.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
- Israeli military says it has ‘operational control’ over Gaza side of the Rafah crossing: The Israeli military said it had established “operational control” over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip overnight from Monday into Tuesday.
The Big Read
- ‘I bet you didn’t worry about your bills because all you cared about was whether you were safe’: On the ascent of a sheer rock face, finding the next finger or toe hold is all that matters at that moment in time. “It puts you directly into the present,” says rock climbing instructor Oonagh Kelly, who enjoys the mindfulness nature of her sport.
Opinion
- Fintan O’Toole: A hard Border is now a patriotic cause - and we laughed at the Brits for that kind of nonsense
- The Debate: Has single-sex education had its day?
Business
- Switching your mortgage: Incentives are on the rise, so is now the time to change?: Interest rates look to be on the turn. While the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 4.5 per cent last month, the bank said that if inflation keeps moving down towards the 2 per cent target, “it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction”. In other words, cut rates.
Sports
- Michael Murphy: Energy is a crucial component for all contenders, but Armagh’s need may power them through: So far, watching the championship play out, one of the most used words in commentary and punditry is “energy”. It is being mentioned constantly.
Picture of the Day
Met Gala 2024: bold blooms, botanical-inspired designs and Irish talent flourish.
READ MORE
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Director Wes Ball on despotic leaders, the war on truth and ‘the soup we’re all swimming in’
Podcast Highlights
- In the News Podcast : How the culture of gangland funerals provides gardaí with crucial intelligence
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters