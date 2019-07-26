Irish man dies in road crash in Australia

An Irish man from Co Kilkenny has died in a road crash in Australia.

Seamus Walsh (38), originally from Ballyhale, was killed when his truck collided with another on a highway in New South Wales late on Thursday night, Irish time.

Mr Walsh had been living in Australia for several years. He was married and the father of a seven-year-old girl. He ran his own haulage business.

Locals in Kilcready were shocked to learn the news of his death on Friday.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward, who knows Mr Walsh’s family, said: “It’s very sad news for a local family and everyone is very shocked on hearing [what has happened].

“[Our thoughts] are with his family.”

According to Mirage News and Australia’s ABC broadcaster, investigations are under way following the crash on the state’s Mid North Coast overnight.

About midnight emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac, near Forster, following reports two vehicles had collided.

One driver was said to have died at the scene.

The second driver was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Crime scene

Officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the crash, with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Mr Walsh moved to Australia permanently in 2007. He hails from a farming background.

His grandfather, Jimmy Walsh, captained the Kilkenny senior hurling team to two All-Ireland medals in 1932 and 1939.

Any witnesses to the fatal incident, or anyone with dashcam vision that may assist the investigation, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers Australia.