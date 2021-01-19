Irish man (29) dies following avalanche at Swiss ski resort

A 29-year-old Irish man has died following an avalanche at a ski resort in Switzerland.

The man, who is understood to have been living in Switzerland, died in the avalanche at Col des Gentianes at Siviez near Nendaz on Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident and “stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

Seven people have reportedly died as a result of avalanches in recent days on the Swiss Alps. This includes a 38-year-old British man who was swept away from the slopes at the Verbier resort, to the east of Geneva on Monday morning.